Grizz Gaming advances to the topoff tourney playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hottest team on the NBA 2K Esports Circuit, Grizz Gaming, in action in the 2K League Tipoff Tournament on Tuesday. Grizz Gaming comes in on a franchise-best four-game winning streak.
The video bears winning their group with a 3-1 record, beating Pacers Gaming twice, and Warriors Gaming once to advance to the Playoffs.
They’ll begin to play with 8 other teams Thursday and Friday. The Tournament has a total purse of $160,000 with $70,000 going to the winning team.
