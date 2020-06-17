Grizz Gaming advances to the topoff tourney playoffs

(Source: Twitter/ Grizz Gaming)
By Jarvis Greer | June 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hottest team on the NBA 2K Esports Circuit, Grizz Gaming, in action in the 2K League Tipoff Tournament on Tuesday. Grizz Gaming comes in on a franchise-best four-game winning streak.

The video bears winning their group with a 3-1 record, beating Pacers Gaming twice, and Warriors Gaming once to advance to the Playoffs.

They’ll begin to play with 8 other teams Thursday and Friday. The Tournament has a total purse of $160,000 with $70,000 going to the winning team.

