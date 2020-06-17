Memphis Football picks up two defensive back commits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Football coach Ryan Silverfield hard on the recruiting trail, getting several top players out of the Nashville area lately.
Now, he’s turning his sites on Louisiana. The Tigers pickup up two commitments from the Bayou State, both are 3-Star defensive backs.
Tyrell Raby of Baton Rouge picks Memphis over Arizona, Miami, Purdue, Virginia, UCF, Houston and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from Michigan State, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Eric Randall is rated number 33 in talent-rich Louisiana. He had offers from Michigan State and Arizona. 10 of the 12 commitment for Memphis, so far, are defensive players with heavy graduation coming after this season.
The Tigers 2021 recruiting class, so far, is ranked 45th nationally.
