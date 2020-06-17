Mid-South business headlines: Longtime Memphis marketing agency announces it will close at the end of the month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis marketing agency Oden has announced it will close at the end of the month after nearly 50 years.
The company’s leadership said that its largest client decided not to fund the bulk of their work anymore.
“And that coupled with the fact -- the COVID impact,” said Meagan Nichols, managing editor of the Memphis Business Journal. “Their other clients have made significant cuts as well. You put those two things together and essentially, their future revenue for the foreseeable future was eliminated, so they made the decision that they would need to shut down.”
Oden’s client roster has at times included FedEx, ABB, International Paper, First Horizon, Hilton Worldwide, and Holiday Inn.
Last year, Oden was ranked as the fourth-largest advertising agency in Memphis.
The company’s last few weeks will be spent completing client commitments and assisting employees with their transitions.
