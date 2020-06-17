Mid-South man gets 30 years in rape of two young girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 44-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison without parole for raping two young girls over a period of years, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
James Bernard, who lived in the Wolfchase area, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge James Lammey.
In September 2019, police received a complaint that Bernard was exchanging sexually explicit messages and photographs on the internet with another user who was identified as a 14-year-old girl.
The messages included explicit references to past, ongoing and future sexual activity between Bernard and the girl. When questioned by police, Bernard admitted to having sexual relations with the girl and with her 13-year-old sister on multiple occasions for at least three years.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.