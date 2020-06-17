Mid-South players on CFB Hall of Fame ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seventy-eight players from Division One are on the ballot, including former University of Tennessee star linebacker Al Wilson, who’s from Jackson.
As a First Team All-American, Wilson led the Vols to the inaugural BCS National Championship in 1998. He helped Tennesse win two SEC Championships and four AP Top 10 Finishes.
Another Tennessee First Team All-American, wide receiver Willie Gualt, set six SEC and 12 school punt/kickoff return records, and tied the record for most touchdowns by kick return in a season with three in 1980.
Arkansas has a pair of players on the Hall of Fame Ballot. Offensive guard Brandon Burlsworth rose from walk-on status to become a First Team All American in 1998. He was drafted by the Colts in 99, but was killed in an automobile accident shortly after.
The Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to Nation’s Top Player who started his career as a walk-on, is named after him. Another Hog who did get to the shield is Big Dan Hampton. The defensive tackle was a First Team All American in 1978. As a professional, he helped lead the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl victory in 1985.
Also on the Ballot, Tennessee’s Bobby Majors, a unanimous First Team All American who led the Vols to wins in the 1971 Sugar Bowl, and 1972 Liberty Bowl. And 2-time First Team All American Calvin Harrel of Arkansas State. He led A-State to the 1970 NCAA Small College Division National Title.
