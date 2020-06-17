Ole Miss Rebels sign Bianco to extension

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Winning National Coach of the Year is working good for job security for Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco.
Bianco signed a contract extension that will carry him for four more years, the maximum extension allowed by the State of Mississippi.
He is the winningest active baseball coach in the SEC. In his 19 full seasons leading Ole Miss, Bianco has delivered 16 postseason appearances, including six Super Regional berths and a trip to the College World Series in 2014.
Ole Miss was 16-1 when coronavirus prematurely ended everyone’s season.
