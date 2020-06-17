Oxford mayor says COVID-19 numbers reported by the county are incorrect

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The mayor of Oxford, Mississippi says the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is not accurate due to the return of Ole Miss students.
“If a student goes and tests positive and they list their address as Atlanta, Georgia when that is sent in to Mississippi Department of Health they pass it along to Georgia and that shows as one positive case in Fulton County, Georgia,” said Robyn Tannehill, Oxford Mayor.
Mayor Tannehill says she was aware of this happening, but about a week ago her concern grew.
“We started hearing stories and getting phone calls of a lot of local students who were testing positive and had x number of fraternity brothers or sorority sisters or friends that work with, or what have you that were testing positive,” said Tannehill.
Tannehill began to look into the issue and found there's more than 150 uncounted cases in Lafayette County.
“So from four urgent care clinics in Oxford from June 1st through the 14th they report that there are 162 additional positive cases,” said Tannehill.
Tannehill believes the number is much higher, and is working to tackle this from different angles.
“We have developed our own reporting form that we are going to forward to every doctor’s office, clinic, and the hospital here asking for a report of non-Lafayette County residents who test positive so that we have an accurate number,” said Tannehill.
Tannehill says she's also talked with a representative from the governor's office and they are now meeting with the head of the Mississippi Department of Health.
Tannehill believes the spike in cases is from people disregarding the guidelines the city and state have established.
She says there's currently a face mask ordinance, but they are not enforcing it. If there continues to be an increase she's says they will have to start.
We asked Oxford residents if they are concerned by the spike in cases.
“It doesn’t surprise me nor worry me much,” said Clod Gunter.
“It doesn’t worry me, why, because Robyn Tannehill, our mayor and I know the state, governor, everyone they’re monitoring the situation very closely,” said David Dixon.
Mayor Tannehill says she’s been in close communication with Ole Miss.
Wednesday morning Ole Miss said on twitter they are working to learn more about this.
