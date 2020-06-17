SCHD: 154 new COVID-19 cases, more than 101,000 tested in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 154 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 7,244 COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths have been confirmed across the county.
More than 101,500 people have been tested for the virus in Shelby County. Of the coronavirus cases, 68.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Manoj Jain, a member of the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force, said, “We hit a pause button on moving to phase 3 so that we don’t have to put a rewind button. We see cases going up at an exponential rate. We need to take a pause and reset.”
The latest case increase in Shelby County has halted phase three of the Back to Business plan.
The county recorded its largest day-to-day case increase of COVID-19 Monday with 256 new cases since Sunday.
Jain added, “We have contained COVID-19 before... We can maintain it and not allow numbers to increase.”
Dr. Jon McCullers with the COVID-19 Joint Task Force said coronavirus cases are emerging with people in there 20s/30s with no chronic health conditions in Shelby County. He said, “this is very worrisome.”
The Shelby County Health Department added they are working on a plan to get students back in the classroom.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 12,917 total cases and 182 deaths
- Crittenden -- 537 cases; 9 deaths; 421 recoveries
- Cross -- 79 cases; 56 recoveries
- Lee -- 543 cases; 1 death; 29 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 96 cases; 2 deaths; 78 recoveries
- Phillips -- 49 cases; 1 death; 23 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 51 cases; 3 deaths; 36 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 778 cases; 2 deaths; 685 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,799 total cases and 895 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 30 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 150 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 718 cases; 13 deaths
- Lafayette -- 181 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 107 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 127 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 50 cases
- Tate -- 134 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 94 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 66 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 31,830 total cases and 493 deaths
- Crockett -- 19 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 106 cases; 60 recoveries
- Fayette -- 183 cases; 2 deaths; 132 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 225 cases; 201 recoveries
- Haywood -- 37 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 68 cases; 1 death; 51 recoveries
- McNairy -- 31 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 525 cases; 3 deaths; 444 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.