SCSO: 64-year-old man missing in Shelby County, could be suffering from memory loss

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are desperately searching for a missing 64-year-old man.
Malcolm Lee Ware was last seen Tuesday wearing a gray polo shirt, black jeans, and a black ball cap. Officers said Ware possibly has some memory loss.
Investigators said Ware wandered from his residence in the 5000 block of Gold Leaf in southeast Shelby County near Homes Road and Riverdale Road.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Malcolm Ware, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
