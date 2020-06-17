Shelby County sheriff announces new policy to intervene and report excessive force incidents

Shelby County sheriff announces new policy to intervene and report excessive force incidents
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 17, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 12:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new policy at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office aimed at reducing excessive use of force incidents.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced the duty-to-intervene policy Wednesday. It directs deputies to intervene and report the use of excessive force by another deputy.

The sheriff’s office says it’s an enhancement to the department’s existing Code of Ethics.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office told WMC Action News 5 June 4 that Bonner was reviewing his office’s policies and making changes to make sure the language was crystal clear after protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

Memphis mayor to sign pledge calling for review of ‘use of force’ policy

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.