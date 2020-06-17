Southern Heritage Classic canceled due to COVID-19

Members of the Tennessee State University band.
June 17, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 31st annual Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled, according to officials.

According to a news release, the decision was made after the organizers reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6.

On average, about 75,000 people attend the Southern Heritage Classic annually.

Events such as the tailgate in Tiger Lane, the football game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University, the parade in Orange Mound, and other events that draw massive crowds - which could spread the coronavirus.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing the recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible.”
Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic

If you have purchased a ticket, you can get a refund at your point of purchase.

For more information, call 901-398-6655 or email smc@smcentertainment.net.

