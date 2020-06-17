Southern Heritage Classic canceled due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 31st annual Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled, according to officials.
According to a news release, the decision was made after the organizers reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6.
On average, about 75,000 people attend the Southern Heritage Classic annually.
Events such as the tailgate in Tiger Lane, the football game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University, the parade in Orange Mound, and other events that draw massive crowds - which could spread the coronavirus.
If you have purchased a ticket, you can get a refund at your point of purchase.
For more information, call 901-398-6655 or email smc@smcentertainment.net.
