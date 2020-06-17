Summer Ave., Millington driver services centers closed indefinitely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve got plans to take a driving test, get your license reinstated or apply for a gun permit, listen up.
One of the major driver services centers in Memphis is closed and there’s no word on when it will reopen.
We started hearing from several viewers wanting to know why the center on Summer Avenue had locked its doors. The location had been operating throughout the COVID-19 shutdown but then closed unexpectedly.
When we checked Tuesday, signs on the door said it’s closed because of quote “Circumstances beyond our control."
We reached out to the Department of Safety and they tell us staffing issues are to blame. And if you were thinking of driving up to Millington, the state says that location is closed until further notice as well.
