Temperatures and humidity rise into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another nice morning with a clear sky and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday with afternoon highs in the mid-60s and we will once again have low humidity. However, there will be more clouds mixed in with the sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 67. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will be relatively low again Thursday, but temperatures will start climbing Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday and back into the lower 90s by Friday. With high pressure over the Mid-South, only isolated afternoon showers will be possible and most of the area will stay dry this week.
WEEKEND: Afternoon showers will be possible Sunday, but Saturday looks mostly dry. Humidity will jump up this weekend and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be over 95 on Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be muggy Monday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A weak front could bring us rain on Monday and Tuesday, but it will also drop temperatures slightly. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
