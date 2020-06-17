Temperatures and muggy conditions increase through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs will be back in the low 90s and slightly more humid. An isolated afternoon isn’t out of the question, but most areas won’t see anything.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance. Higher chances may return by early next week as gulf moisture returns thanks to a southerly flow.
