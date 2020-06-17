Temperatures and muggy conditions increase through the weekend

By Spencer Denton | June 17, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 11:49 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph. 

THURSDAY: Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Highs will be back in the low 90s and slightly more humid. An isolated afternoon isn’t out of the question, but most areas won’t see anything. 

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance. Higher chances may return by early next week as gulf moisture returns thanks to a southerly flow. 

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

