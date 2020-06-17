Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with Olive Branch shooting

Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with Olive Branch shooting (Source: Olive Branch Police Dept.)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 17, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 2:42 PM

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Olive Branch police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday night at the Super 8 Motel on Business Center Drive.

At the scene, officers found 34-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Holly Springs, Mississippi unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the suspect as 22-year-old Darius Braddock of Bolivar, Tennessee. He was taken into custody with the help of Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

Braddock’s bond is set at $1 million.

