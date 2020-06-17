University of Memphis announces plans for on-campus housing for fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has announced it is bringing back on-campus living in the fall.
School officials are planning for a regular full-occupancy opening of its housing facilities, with limited exceptions and appropriate health measures.
Day-to-day operations will follow CDC guidelines, local health authority recommendations, all other appropriate safety measures and the TN Pledge for Higher Education.
U of M will also have testing, symptom monitoring, contact tracing and quarantine protocols in place for its residents.
More details concerning the fall move-in procedures will be shared in the coming weeks.
