University of Memphis announces plans for on-campus housing for fall
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 2:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has announced it is bringing back on-campus living in the fall.

School officials are planning for a regular full-occupancy opening of its housing facilities, with limited exceptions and appropriate health measures.

Day-to-day operations will follow CDC guidelines, local health authority recommendations, all other appropriate safety measures and the TN Pledge for Higher Education.

U of M will also have testing, symptom monitoring, contact tracing and quarantine protocols in place for its residents.

More details concerning the fall move-in procedures will be shared in the coming weeks.

