UofM waiving ACT/SAT requirements for fall 2021 applicants because of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students applying to the University of Memphis for fall 2021 will not have to submit test scores from the ACT or SAT.
The university announced the new one-year policy Wednesday, attributing it to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Freshman applicants who submit an official GPA were but were unable to take the ACT or SAT will be reviewed holistically. Admissions and Orientation staff will use a test-flexible evaluation process by considering alternative factors, including pre-ACT, PSAT, dual enrollment grades and AP/IB grades.
Applicants will not be asked to submit those test scores. The UofM will use any score already in the applicant’s file.
“Regardless of the review method used, we will under no circumstances admit a student who we do not think can be successful at the UofM,” said Dr. Eric Stokes, director of Admissions and Orientation. “Test-flexible does not mean we disregard standardized test scores, as we acknowledge the value added by them. It only means that we recognize there are other factors that contribute to the prediction of college success.”
The policy will only apply for first-time freshmen applying for the fall 2021 semester, but the UofM will assess the situation and determine a strategy for future enrollees.
