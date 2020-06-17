West Memphis hires Robert Hooks as their new head football coach

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The coaching carousel continues in the 6A East.
West Memphis announced Tuesday that Robert Hooks would be their new head football coach. Billy Elmore stepped down last week to become the Blue Devils new athletic director. Elmore was tabbed as AD after Larry Bray retired.
Hooks led Osceola to the 3A State Finals in 2018 & 2019. He was 36-7 in three seasons with the Seminoles, winning a pair of 3A-3 championships.
He’ll head from one traditional NEA power to another. West Memphis reached the 6A state semifinals in the last three seasons.
