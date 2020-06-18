City of Memphis announces virtual summer camps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is planning to host virtual summer programs for Mid-South youth.
This initiative will include: junior achievement programs “I AM INCLUDED” and the 8th Grade Apprentice Program; an entrepreneurship program for homeless SCS students called “It’s My Business”; the “Back on Track” program for Hope Academy students; “All My Children” which focuses on foster students; and a virtual app program for current students in the Memphis Ambassadors Program.
The MPLOY Youth Summer Experience and the Memphis Ambassadors Program are offering virtual summer programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MPLOY Summer Experience is partnering with Shelby County Schools to offer a virtual professional development program. MAP is following the same blueprint as MPLOY and both programs will teach students skills training, financial literacy, and have a special focus on COVID-19 education that includes precautionary measures and mental health awareness.
To learn more, click here or call 901-636-6264.
