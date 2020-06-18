Comcast extends 60-day offer of free internet services to new internet essential customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To help provide support to Memphis students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers.
The offer was originally set to expire on June 30. However, it will now be available through the end of this year.
Internet Essentials is structured in partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners.
For individuals and organizations interested in becoming a partner, click here.
To apply for Internet Essentials, click here.
