Gov. Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas; 322 new cases

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist, gave an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas from the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith Thursday.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing of masks.
Gov. Hutchinson gave remarks about Kansas’s restrictions to Arkansas.
Later in the day, state health officials updated the COVID-19 numbers on the Arkansas Department of Health website.
Locally, Craighead County reported three new deaths due to COVID19, raising the number to five. Randolph County reported its first death to the COVID-19 virus, while Sharp County also reported a death Thursday - its fourth death, state health officials said.
