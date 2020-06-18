Heating up heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will reach the low 90s and it will be slightly more humid. An isolated afternoon isn’t out of the question, but most areas won’t see anything.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance.
NEXT WEEK: Higher rain chances return early next week as gulf moisture returns thanks to a southerly flow. A weak front will wash out across the area keeping the chance for a passing shower and storm around much of the week. Highs will be around 90 early in the week and remain in the upper 80s to around 90 through Friday. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.