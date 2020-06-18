Hot end to the week then get ready for a hot & humid weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and hot with a light southwest wind and afternoon highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southwest wind and low temperatures near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Summer begins Saturday at 4:43 PM and it will be a hot day with a partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Father’s Day will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms for much of the day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
