Hot end to the week then get ready for a hot & humid weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms for much of the day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.