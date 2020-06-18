Memphis Football hits recruitment surge with three big commitments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CamRon Jackson was originally committed to LSU, but ran into some academic troubles that left him ineligible. After he finished his senior year on honor roll, Jackson said he never heard back from LSU on when to sign, so he reopened his recruitment and that’s when Memphis came calling.
The 6′6″ 270 Defensive Tackle announced his commitment, Wednesday. He started talking to Memphis a couple weeks ago.
“They had talked to my coaches first and everybody knew before me. And I was like ok, you’re not going to tell me, then they called and offered me,” Jackson said.
Because of the coronavirus all of Jackson’s meetings were over Zoom calls. He said it made the process even more stressful.
“You call a whole lot of schools seeing if they have spots open and you’re like, man, you know what, I’ve got to take the JUCO route,” he said. “This is what I have to do, and I didn’t want to take the JUCO route, and so I was like hopefully somebody calls and Memphis called.”
Jackson is from Louisiana and admitted he grew up an LSU fan, so coming to Memphis is a little hard. But he watched Memphis make the run to the Cotton Bowl and is excited for what he can bring to the Tiger’s D-Line.
“It’s like I’m a different animal out there on defense,” he said describing his game. “It’s like I just have to go, I’m just pumped up on defense.”
Jackson is ranked the 56th defensive tackle by 247 Sports. The Tigers also got two 2021 commits. Running back JT Martin and linebacker Andrew Jones. Jones chose Memphis over several Power Five offers, including Florida State. The 2021 class is now ranked 34th among Division One programs.
