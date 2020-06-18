Memphis in May 2020 events canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; 2021 festival dates announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in its 44-year history, Memphis in May International Festival is canceled.
The 2020 festival events were already postponed until Sept. 30 through Oct. 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which organizers say is the reason for its official cancellation.
“The difficult decision was made based on information in consultation with local health officials who advised that it would not be reasonable to host festival events as planned in 2020,” reads the announcement. “Our board of directors met this morning and voted to cancel the 2020 events.”
Organizers said they are disappointed in the cancellation but the health and safety of their patrons and participants is their top priority.
“The annual Memphis in May is an important part of the cultural fabric of our city, but this pandemic has impacted large scale public events worldwide and Memphis is no exception,” said James L. Holt, president and CEO of Memphis in May International Festival.
Ticket holders, teams and registrants can receive a full refund or opt to use their tickets or entries for the 2021 festival. Participants will receive an email early next week with information or can visit memphisinmay.org for details.
While the 2020 festival is off, plans for the 2021 festival are full steam ahead. Organizers released a schedule of events for the 45th annual Memphis in May.
- Beale Street Music Festival -- April 30 through May 2
- Salute to Ghana -- May 1 through 31
- World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest -- May 12 through 15
- Great American River Run -- May 29
