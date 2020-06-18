Memphis men speak out about deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA (WMC) - For the first time, we’re hearing from two Memphis men who witnessed a deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. An Atlanta police officer has been charged with murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks.
“We’re from Memphis and we come to Atlanta to conquer our dreams not witness no murder,” Michael Perkins said at a Thursday press conference, with his lawyer Shean Williams.
That was the plan when Memphis rappers Michael Perkins and Melvin Evans arrived in Atlanta Friday evening. The two planned to shoot a video in the city, but just a couple hours after arriving they pulled into a Wendy’s for food where they witnessed Brooks’ death.
“I just heard the tussling and the, ‘stop resisting, stop resisting,’ and I said, ‘this man is fitting to kill the man out here,‘” Perkins said.
This week, the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s Office charged Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe with the murder of Brooks. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was shot and killed while running from the officer after an altercation where Brooks got a hold of the officer’s stun gun.
It all happened in the Wendy’s parking lot where Perkins, Evans and a third person in their car were waiting for food.
“They’re right there by us,” Evans said.
The DA said Rolfe shot three times. Two bullets hit Brooks. A third hit the Memphis men’s SUV.
Their attorney said the bullet nearly missed Perkins.
“They also themselves were almost seriously injured or killed,” Williams said.
Perkins and Evans said they did not see much after the shots were fired. They ducked.
They said they did not see the officer kick Brooks after he was shot, which the DA said video shows. They’ve shared what they saw with GBI, the DA’s office and plan to cooperate during any trial.
“I didn’t ask for this. I’m not here for the exposure. I’m here to get justice for the family and tell the truth,” Perkins said.
