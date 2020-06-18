Mid-South business headlines: Memphis in May cancels 2020 events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in its 44-year history, Memphis in May International Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say local health officials advised that it would be unreasonable to host festival events as planned in 2020.
“When they rescheduled to October they were really hoping that we would be able to flatten the curve,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal. “You know, knock the numbers of cases down so that it wouldn’t be really such a major threat.”
This year will have a huge economic impact on the city with the festival not happening.
Last year, the festival brought in $149 million.
“The saddest part is the downtown businesses, hotels in this area, restaurants, so many related businesses -- it’s just so bad for them,” said Akers.
Organizers announced the following dates for its 2021 Salute to Ghana:
- Beale Street Music Festival: April 30-May 2, 2021
- World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 12-15, 2021
- Great American River Run: May 29, 2021
You can find this story and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.