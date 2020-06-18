Mississippi drivers license stations to reopen with restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi drivers license stations are reopening Monday with limited services on certain days of the week.
The Department of Public Safety says visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and there will be temperature checks before you enter.
Those 65 and older have special hours Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Also, Wednesdays will now only be designated for the following services:
- Firearm permits
- Security guard permits
- Renewals
- Duplicate transactions for driver licenses
- Identification cards
Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names:
- Monday A-E
- Tuesday F-L
- Wednesday Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates
- Thursday M-S
- Friday T-Z
