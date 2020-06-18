LIVE: More than 150 COVID-19 deaths reported by Shelby Co. Health Dept.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 76 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 7,320 coronavirus cases and 151 deaths total. More than 102,600 people have been tested for the virus across the county.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 69.9 percent have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Manoj Jain, a member of the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force, said, “We hit a pause button on moving to phase 3 so that we don’t have to put a rewind button. We see cases going up at an exponential rate. We need to take a pause and reset.”
The latest case increase in Shelby County has halted phase three of the Back to Business plan.
The county recorded its largest day-to-day case increase of COVID-19 Monday with 256 new cases since Sunday.
Jain added, “We have contained COVID-19 before... We can maintain it and not allow numbers to increase.”
Dr. Jon McCullers with the COVID-19 Joint Task Force said coronavirus cases are emerging with people in there 20s/30s with no chronic health conditions in Shelby County. He said, “this is very worrisome.”
The Shelby County Health Department added they are working on a plan to get students back in the classroom.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 14 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 13,606 total cases and 197 deaths
- Crittenden -- 554 cases; 10 deaths; 433 recoveries
- Cross -- 79 cases; 61 recoveries
- Lee -- 545 cases; 1 death; 31 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 98 cases; 2 deaths; 82 recoveries
- Phillips -- 53 cases; 1 death; 25 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 52 cases; 3 deaths; 40 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 779 cases; 3 deaths; 693 recoveries
Mississippi -- 20,641 total cases and 938 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 32 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 18 cases
- Coahoma -- 156 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 790 cases; 14 deaths
- Lafayette -- 209 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 122 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 52 cases
- Tate -- 155 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 100 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 67 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 32,143 total cases and 497 deaths
- Crockett -- 19 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 116 cases; 62 recoveries
- Fayette -- 186 cases; 2 deaths; 138 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 226 cases; 204 recoveries
- Haywood -- 39 cases; 2 deaths; 29 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 71 cases; 1 death; 52 recoveries
- McNairy -- 33 cases; 20 recoveries
- Tipton -- 534 cases; 4 deaths; 450 recoveries
