Rising heat and humidity through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Although humidity will still be relatively low for mid-June, it will still feel hot this afternoon. High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees. Most of the area will be dry today, but we can’t rule out pop-up afternoon shower. It will be clear and warm tonight with low temperatures in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 69. Winds east 5 mph.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be back into the lower 90s by Friday, but we won’t have a heat index due to lower humidity. We will have sunshine during the day and dry night. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Afternoon and evening showers will be possible Sunday, but Saturday looks mostly dry. It won’t be a wash-out on Saturday, but you should plan for passing showers to begin after 1 pm. Humidity will jump up this weekend and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be over 95 on Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be muggy Monday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A weak front could bring us to rain on Monday and Tuesday, but it will also drop temperatures and humidity slightly. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday.
