Rising heat and humidity through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Although humidity will still be relatively low for mid-June, it will still feel hot this afternoon. High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees. Most of the area will be dry today, but we can’t rule out pop-up afternoon shower. It will be clear and warm tonight with low temperatures in the lower 70s.