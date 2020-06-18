Search suspended for teen last seen in the Loosahatchie River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 11 hours of searching, rescue teams had to stop the search for 15-year-old Prince Stewart Thursday night.
Rescue teams will resume their search Friday morning.
“We’re trying to hold it together, but not knowing is literally the hardest part,” said Renita Turner, Stewart’s aunt.
No one has seen Stewart since just after 10 a.m. Thursday when the group he was with said he was last seen in the Loosahatchie River.
Turner says her nephew loved his family and music.
“Prince is a lovely child. He’s into the church. He played the organ. He plays the drums,” said Turner.
According to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Prince Stewart was last seen with three other teens.
Turner says it was two girls and one boy. All three were interviewed by deputies.
“According to what they reported to us, he went underwater and that was actually the last time they laid eyes on him,” said Captain Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff spokesperson.
Stewart’s family found that to be odd.
“He can’t swim, so I know for a fact he not going to get in that water,” said Michelle Turner, Stewart’s cousin.
Turner says they’re hearing conflicting stories and holding out hope Stewart is lost in the woods rather than the river.
The current is a real problem for searchers, but it’s not their biggest obstacle.
“Getting through the mud to the actual rescue area has been challenging,” said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department.
“We’re just hoping and praying that he’s alive and we just know that God is able,” said Turner.
