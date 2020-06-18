Shelby County Clerk’s Office shut down after COVID-19 exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All branches of the Shelby County Clerk’s Office are shut down until further notice due to exposure to COVID-19.
“We have absolutely no idea how many individuals may have been exposed,” said Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert confirms COVID-19 exposure occurred at the main office at 150 Washington Avenue in Downtown Memphis.
That location and six satellite offices, including the Poplar Plaza branch, are now temporarily shut down.
“This is a matter that we’ve already reported to the health department and the mayor’s administration. So we will await further direction from them,” said Halbert.
Customers will have to apply for a marriage license, fill out a new business application or renew their car tags online.
However, Halbert says it’s taking two to three weeks for new tags to get mailed out -- adding to drivers’ stress.
“Additionally the state of Tennessee has two drivers license centers that are also shut down,” said Halbert.
The DMV in Millington is expected to reopen Friday.
The Summer Avenue location won’t reopen until June 29.
A state spokesperson says staffing problems caused the closures.
As security turned away confused customers at the clerk’s office late Thursday.
Halbert asked for patience in this new COVID-19 world.
“So, it’s gonna be a little tight. And right now, what we’re noticing, tempers are just flaring up. It is frustrating having to deal with a worldwide pandemic. But it’s a situation that we are all, unfortunately, having to deal with,” said Halbert.
