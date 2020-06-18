Stax Museum reopening June 18 after closing for COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Museum has was forced to close for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the staff is ready to welcome tourists back and show them the music and artists that helped make Memphis popular worldwide.
Museum Director Jeff Kollath said, "It was tough, but I think one of the things we were proud of is we were able to keep all of our employees on board."
Staff and all museum guests over the age of four will also be required to wear masks. They will also be limiting the number of people allowed in their theater at a time. Staff will allot out extra time to clean the theater in between showings.
“I think we’ve come up with a plan that incorporates the best and most practical ideas,” Kollath said. The museum is not taking cash payments, and customers are also being encouraged to purchase tickets online.
Customers will also be reminded about social distancing while on their tour. “It’s business as usual in some ways but it’s different. We’re still the same museum. We still have the same stuff out, but how we interact with our guests is going to be different and take some adjusting,” Kollath said.
The Stax Museum will be open Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then on July 1, the museum will return to its regular hours Tuesday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
