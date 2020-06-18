WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is holding his weekly COVID-19 briefing in Nashville Thursday afternoon.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced 686 new cases Thursday and 12 new deaths.
Shortly before the news conference, Lee tweeted about the TN Strong Mask Movement, a partnership with the state’s Economic Recovery Group and more than 30 brands to provide more masks to Tennessee residents.
Watch his briefing at 1:30 live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
