Best Life: Long pandemic planning

Keep stocked up on non-perishable and canned goods. Canned meat, fruits and vegetables, and jars of peanut butter have a two-year shelf life. Restock your bottled water. Take this time to replenish the medicine cabinet and to refill prescription medications. Magill also says now is the time to re-evaluate how you get your information. For updates close to home, call your local municipal center, or go to their website.