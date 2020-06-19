Binghampton Save-A-Lot closing down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Save-A-Lot located in the Binghampton Gateway Shopping Center is set to shut down by the end of June.
The store is located on Tillman and Sam Cooper.
According to a news release from the Binghampton Development Corporation, Save-A-Lot failed to tap into the full market potential of this location.
The BDC added they are committed to securing a quality grocer to operate the space and offer quality, healthy and affordable foods for the Binghampton neighborhood and surrounding areas.
Officials said negotiations are ongoing and they hope to make an announcement in the near future.
The Save-A-Lot is set to be closed by June 30, 2020.
