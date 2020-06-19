Gov. Bill Lee stops in Memphis for free COVID-19 testing event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee got tested for COVID-19 Friday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Lee made stops at two testing events in Memphis, being held in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health.
No symptoms or appointments were required.
Lee wore a mask and said Tennesseans should do the same.
"Now more than ever, we have to stay committed to and vigilant about all those things," Lee said, "Masks, washing hands, staying at home, social distancing, it's all important."
The Friday and Saturday testing surge in Memphis is part of an outreach into minority communities, as statistics show African Americans are more impacted by the virus nationally and locally, with more severe outcomes.
"I think the critical part of this is willingness to be tested," said state representative G.A. Hardaway.
Hardaway said leaders in the black community are trying to erase a fear of getting tested. He said this weekend is about building public trust in the process. That's why he got tested Friday as well.
“Hey, it’s OK. It’s not going to hurt you, and yes you need to do it,” he said. “You must do it, in order to protect not just yourself but to protect the rest of the community starting with your loved ones.”
The Shelby County Health Department said this week COVID-19 case counts are increasing day-to-day with more community spread of the virus, and that is why they delayed a move to phase three of the county's back to business plan indefinitely.
The Memphis City Council approved an ordinance that requires the wearing of facial coverings in indoor public spaces. It's undergoing legal review by the city and as of Friday afternoon has not yet been signed by Mayor Jim Strickland.
"You could easily be asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, and you're coughing or sneezing around other people and you're giving some people things that could kill them," said Dr. Jeff Warren, a member of the COVID-19 task force and a Memphis City Council member.
Testing as part of the state surge event continues Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m at Divine Faith at 7201 E. Shelby Drive, Orange Mound Senior Center at 2590 Park Avenue, Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 60 S. Parkway East, First Baptist Church-Broad at 2835 Broad Avenue, Berean Missionary Baptist Church at 1666 E. Raines Road, and Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 70 N. Bellevue Boulevard.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.