Gov. Lee signs Juneteenth proclamation recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a Juneteenth proclamation Friday recognizing the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery on June 19, 1865.
Lee has proclaimed the day, Juneteenth Day.
On Thursday, Lee addressed the issue of racial reconciliation during a COVID-19 briefing. He said it’s not a political issue but rather a human being and spiritual issue for him.
After the news was shared via the governor’s Twitter account, people took to the comments questioning why the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest remains in the state capitol building.
During Thursday’s briefing, Lee said symbols matter, and while proclamations and statues like the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at the Tennessee Capitol represents U.S. history, those same symbols also create tension and pain.
According to Lee, efforts to discuss the future of the bust were slowed due to the COVID-19 health crisis and vacancies.
The Capitol Commission has the final say on the bust and if it will remain in the capitol.
