Grizz Gaming falls in quarterfinals of tipoff tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are in a good position to advance in the NBA’s truncated season set to resume next month in Orlando.
The Grizz have a good leg up on their challengers for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs. One of those teams is the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies NBA 2K League squad, Grizz Gaming, is already in the playoffs of the in-season Tipoff Tournament.
They take on Sacramento’s 2K club, Kings Guard, in the quarterfinals. Grizz Gaming had been one of the hottest outfits in the league, coming into the tourney as winners of 4-straight.
Grizz Gaming went 3-1 in tipoff pool play to advance to the quarters. But Kings Guard puts an end to the run, knocking of Grizz Gaming in a best two out of three formats.
Still, not a bad showing for the homeboys. Grizz Gaming players will split $20,000 for making the quarters. The regular season resumes next week.
