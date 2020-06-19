Heat & humidity increase this weekend and so do our rain chances

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs again in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.