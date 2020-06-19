Heat & humidity increase this weekend and so do our rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light south wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs again in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
