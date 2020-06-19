Hot & humid weekend, chance for showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a clear sky. With sunshine, temperatures will jump into the lower 90s this afternoon. Humidity will still be low for mid-June, but it will continue to feel hot. We will also have sunshine today, but a pop-up shower can't be ruled out this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s this evening.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 71. Winds southwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: The heat and humidity will continue to rise over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s and the heat index will be in the upper 90s. Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but an isolated thunderstorm will be possible late in the day. Sunday will also feature a few showers and storms, but it will not be a wash-out.
NEXT WEEK: It will be muggy Monday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A weak front could bring us rain on Monday and Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be on Tuesday with up to an inch possible. Temperatures will drop slightly with high temperatures in the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday.
