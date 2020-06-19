Local group gives tour of black historical sites in Memphis to celebrate Juneteenth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Juneteenth, a local tour group launched a tour of black historical places in Memphis, but with a twist.
Across the nation people are celebrating the day that all slaves learned they were finally free.
Kimberly Thomas joined others from both the city and out of town on a tour of black historical sites in Memphis.
“With everything that’s going on in the world right now I think it’s very much needed and a positive thing to highlight,” said Kimberly Thomas, Memphian.
But this wasn't your typical bus tour.
“Today is a different way to share the history. And we call it the Memphis caravan tour,” said Carolyn Michael-Banks, founder of A Tour of Possibilities.
It’s organized by a group called A Tour of Possibilities. In an effort to properly socially distance, participants are able to stay in their cars, connect to Zoom meeting on their phones, and hear the tour guide tell them about the roots of the city, stops along the underground railroad, and locations central to the civil rights movement, like the Mason Temple.
Places that Memphians may drive past everyday but may not stop to really take in why they're there.
It’s just diving a little bit deeper into the history I may think I know, but may have another side to it,” said Alex Shansky, Memphian.
“What better day to go on a tour like this than on Juneteenth,” said Leah Gafni, Memphian.
A date that transformed the history of this city and this country.
“History is something that can not be taken from you, never needs to be returned, other than you doing better than what has happened in the past,” said Michael-Banks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.