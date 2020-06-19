Memphis Zoo adding eco-friendly trams for guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced Friday the addition of several electrical, eco-friendly trams to their transportation fleet.
Zoo officials say the tram has luggage racks and fo wheelchairs and strollers and are smaller to better move through pathways that guests are walking on.
“Not only will these trams help reduce our carbon footprint, they will help cut down on our overall operating costs,” said Jim Dean, CEO and president of Memphis Zoo. “We pride ourselves on our green initiatives and these new trams will help continue the Zoo’s goal of being more environmentally friendly.”
There are multiple tram stops throughout the zoo and passes cost $4 per person.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.