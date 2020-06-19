Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church offering free drive-thru, walk-up COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church partnered with local health agencies and faith organizations are offering free COVID-19 testing to the Memphis community.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available Friday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June, 20 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to visit the testing site Friday afternoon.
The testing is open to people with or without symptoms.
Some symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
If you are interested in being tested for the coronavirus, visit the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Midtown Campus located at 70 N Bellevue Boulevard during the times listed above.
