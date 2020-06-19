SCSO investigating Northaven homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one person dead in Northaven.
Deputies say the shooting happened Friday evening at Northaven Drive and Breckenwood Drive.
One person was rushed from the scene by private vehicle and pronounced dead at Watkins Street and Corning Avenue.
Deputies are searching for individuals in a black Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
