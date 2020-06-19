SCSO reports 75 COVID-19 cases among employees, 162 among detainees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriffs Office has confirmed 75 COVID-19 cases among their employees since the coronavirus hit the Mid-South in March.
SCSO officials say they have seen an increase of four cases since their last update on June 12
So far, 53 employees have recovered and one employee is hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Among SCSO detainees, there are two new confirmed cases bringing the total to 162 cases. There have been 160 recoveries.
According to SCSO’s Twitter, the two detainees are in isolation at the Shelby County Jail.
