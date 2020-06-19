SCSO Search & Rescue teams locate body in the Loosahatchie River

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Search and Rescue teams found a body on the Loosahatchie River Friday morning, after two days of searching for 15-year-old Prince Stewart who was last seen Thursday morning.
Friday afternoon, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet, “SCSO Search & Rescue has located a body in the Loosahatchie River. The discovery was made just before 11:00 am. The body will be taken to the forensic center for positive identification. This is an ongoing investigation.”
“We’re trying to hold it together, but not knowing is literally the hardest part,” said Renita Turner, Stewart’s aunt.
Thursday, we heard from Stewart’s family. Friday morning, family and church members were at Cook’s Lake again hoping for good news.
Turner says once they heard a body was found they were heartbroken and are trying to remain strong.
According to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Stewart was last seen with three other teens. They say he went underwater and that was actually the last time they laid eyes on him.
Stewart’s family told us they found it odd that he would go in the water because he can’t swim.
Turner says her nephew was a good kid and loved his family.
“He was very outgoing, never missed a beat. He was family oriented.”
Stewart’s family says they’re hearing conflicting stories and may consider getting an attorney. They say taking legal action will be up to the teen’s grandfather.
The body that was found Friday has to be identified by the medical examiner, which could take days.
