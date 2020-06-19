Search continues for missing teen in Loosahatchie River

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Rescuers will resume their search after a teen disappeared in the Loosahatchie River.
Prince Stewart, 15, was last seen in the water in northern Shelby County around 10:00 Thursday morning.
On Thursday, crews spent 11 hours searching for 15-year-old Prince Stewart.
The search will resume along Watkins Street near Millington Road around 8:00 Friday morning.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Prince Stewart was last seen with three other teens. A family member said Stewart was with two girls and one boy. They’ve all been interviewed by deputies.
SCSO said the teens told them Stewart went underwater around 10:00 Thursday morning, and that was the last time they saw him. Stewart’s family found that odd because they say he can’t swim so they don’t believe he wouldn’t get into the water.
They’re holding out hope that he is lost in the woods rather than the river.
Renita Turner told WMC Action News 5, “We’re trying to hold it together, but not knowing is literally the hardest part.”
The current is a real problem for searchers, but it's not their biggest obstacle. They say that getting through the mud has been the biggest challenge.
