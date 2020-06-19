Shooting causes lane closures on I-55 at I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A portion of Interstate 55 at Interstate 240 is blocked off after a woman was shot Friday evening.
Police say a man with dreads, driving a gray Chevrolet HHR shot at the victim after she cut him off in traffic.
The victim was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition. No one else in her car was injured.
Officers are shutting down two lanes of traffic, leaving only one lane open.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
