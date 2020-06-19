Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum hosting tours, free performances in honor of Juneteenth and Black Music Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In celebration of Juneteenth and Black Music Month, the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum will put on free performances for the public and $12 museum tours Saturday to honor lives lost to racist violence.
“The awful and unjust deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor has given our mission even more relevance,” said Elaine Turner, director.
The museum is collaborating with Freedom Community & Genius Unlimited on the event.
It begins on Museum Public Grounds at 26 N. Second Street at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
